California Coast News

What do you do when a library needs a temporary new home?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 8, 2024 at 5:08 PM PDT
The Goleta Valley Library is scheduled to temporarily close in April 2025 to undergo much-needed infrastructure improvements to make the 53-year-old facility safer and more accessible
City of Goleta
That’s the problem facing officials in Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Library is scheduled to close in April next year for much-needed infrastructure improvements. But – what to do with access to library services during the renovations works?

"This is a 50-year-old facility that is in need of upgrades, accessibility upgrades, among other things," explained Kelly Hoover from the City of Goleta.

She says they are considering a few options for the closure, which is expected to be for around two years.

"We will be temporarily moving the library services to an offsite location. We know finding a location that will provide library services that people can get to during what could be as long as a two year closure of the facility on North Fairview is really important," said Hoover.

