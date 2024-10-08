What do you do when a library needs a temporary new home?

The Goleta Valley Library is scheduled to close in April next year for much-needed infrastructure improvements. But – what to do with access to library services during the renovations works?

"This is a 50-year-old facility that is in need of upgrades, accessibility upgrades, among other things," explained Kelly Hoover from the City of Goleta.

She says they are considering a few options for the closure, which is expected to be for around two years.

"We will be temporarily moving the library services to an offsite location. We know finding a location that will provide library services that people can get to during what could be as long as a two year closure of the facility on North Fairview is really important," said Hoover.