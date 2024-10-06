Containment up to 80% on Ventura County wildfire

Containment is now up to 80% on a wildfire that’s been burning since last week in Ventura County.

The Felicia Fire started last Thursday near Lake Piru. It forced the evacuation of the Lake Piru Recreation Area, and a handful of homes. Firefighters were able to stop the growth of the fire Thursday night.

Because of rugged terrain in the area along with hot temperatures, getting full containment has been challenging. At its peak, some 500 firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers battled the blaze.

No structures have been reported damaged. There’s no word on the cause of the fire.