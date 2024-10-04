2024
California Coast News

Firefighters continue to make progress towards containment of Ventura County brush fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:24 PM PDT
A helicopter makes a water drop on the Felicia Fire near Lake Piru Thursday evening.
Ventura County Fire Department
A helicopter makes a water drop on the Felicia Fire near Lake Piru Thursday evening.

Containment up to 30% on fire near Lake Piru.

Firefighters are continuing to work on containment of a wildfire burning in eastern Ventura County, near Lake Piru.

The Felicia Fire has charred about 350 acres of land. It started just before 1 p.m. Thursday, forcing the evacuation of the Lake Piru Recreation Area.

That order has since been reduced to a warning. Battling the fire has been tough because of high heat and rugged terrain in the area.

Air tankers have played a key role in helping the 500 firefighters battling the fire. They were able to stop the growth of the fire Thursday night, and containment is up to 30% on the fire. There’s no word of any structures being damaged.
