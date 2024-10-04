2024
California Coast News

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz heading to Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:26 PM PDT
Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz during the Vice Presidential debate Tuesday.
CBS News
The candidate is scheduled to appear at a private Democratic Party fundraiser Sunday night.

The race for the White House is coming to the Tri-Counties this weekend.

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is set to visit Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

Plans call for him to arrive at Santa Barbara Airport Sunday night, and then go to Montecito for a private fundraiser. It’s expected to be a quick visit. He’s set to arrive in Los Angeles about three hours after touching down in Santa Barbara.

It’s the first time any of the candidates in the current Presidential campaign are visiting the region.
