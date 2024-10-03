2024
California Coast News

Firefighters battling brush fire in eastern Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:06 PM PDT
The Felicia Fire is burning near Lake Piru
ALERT Camera Network
Fire closes Lake Piru Recreation Area: As of 3 p.m. there's about 240 acres of land burned.

A brush fire in eastern Ventura County has burned about 240 acres of land, and forced the evacuation of a recreation area.

The blaze was reported just before 1 Thursday afternoon near Lake Piru. It quickly grew in size, prompting officials to order the evacuation of the Lake Piru Recreation Area. There's no word of any homes being threatened.

About 150 firefighters aided by aircraft are fighting the fire. They're hampered by rugged terrain in the area.

What's being called the Felicia Fire is visible throughout much of Ventura County. The cause is under investigation.
