Firefighters battling brush fire in eastern Ventura County

A brush fire in eastern Ventura County has burned about 240 acres of land, and forced the evacuation of a recreation area.

The blaze was reported just before 1 Thursday afternoon near Lake Piru. It quickly grew in size, prompting officials to order the evacuation of the Lake Piru Recreation Area. There's no word of any homes being threatened.

About 150 firefighters aided by aircraft are fighting the fire. They're hampered by rugged terrain in the area.

What's being called the Felicia Fire is visible throughout much of Ventura County. The cause is under investigation.