Feeling Batty? A chance to meet some of Halloween’s favorite critters, in Santa Barbara County

From spiders, scorpions, bats and snakes – they’ll all be ready for a close encounter.

"Halloween has a lot of animals that are supposed to be scary, and this event, we have all those things. But we try to educate, so all the people that come learn about these wonderful creatures and respect them and understand how important they are," explained Julie McDonald from Neal Taylor Nature Center, who are putting on the Creepy Creatures Event.

She says it’s a chance to get to know the critters…but if you prefer to keep your distance…there’s also plenty of arts, crafts and entertainment.

"We encourage everybody to dress up if they'd like. We have a DJ! MC Spooky - so that will be a highlight of the event and she's a lot of fun," said McDonald.

Creepy Creatures runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake.