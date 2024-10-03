2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feeling Batty? A chance to meet some of Halloween’s favorite critters, in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
There's chance to learn about bats, scorpions , spiders, snakes and more at Creepy Creatures in Santa Barbara County on Saturday
Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake
There's chance to learn about bats, scorpions, spiders, snakes and more at Creepy Creatures in Santa Barbara County on Saturday

It’s the time of year when bats, spiders and the creepiest of crawlies, are center of attention.

From spiders, scorpions, bats and snakes – they’ll all be ready for a close encounter.

"Halloween has a lot of animals that are supposed to be scary, and this event, we have all those things. But we try to educate, so all the people that come learn about these wonderful creatures and respect them and understand how important they are," explained Julie McDonald from Neal Taylor Nature Center, who are putting on the Creepy Creatures Event.

She says it’s a chance to get to know the critters…but if you prefer to keep your distance…there’s also plenty of arts, crafts and entertainment.

"We encourage everybody to dress up if they'd like. We have a DJ! MC Spooky - so that will be a highlight of the event and she's a lot of fun," said McDonald.

Creepy Creatures runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday