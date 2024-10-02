2024
California Coast News

Man charged with killing his girfriend in front of her kids in Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 2, 2024 at 3:32 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Victim was fatally stabbed.

A Ventura County man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her children.
Ventura County prosecutors say Ramon Rivas attacked Jessica Tinoco September 27th at her Simi Valley homes. They say some of her kids were at home at the time of the attack, but were able to escape to safety. Tinoco later died at a hospital from her stab wounds.

Simi Valley Police arrested the 34-year-old man at the scene. He’s been charged with murder, and child endangerment. Rivas has entered pleas yet to the charges.
