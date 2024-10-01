2024
Young adults in Oxnard are facing significant challenges, according to a new study

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:14 PM PDT
A far lower percentage of young adults in the city have obtained Bachelors degrees compared to State wide figures.

Over 3000 Oxnard residents aged between 18 and 34 took part in the study, to look at the widening gap between high-income and low-income families, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Oxnard young adults are facing quite large disparities," explained Professor Veronica Terriquez from UCLA, who led the study.

Terriquez says only 22% of Oxnard young adults have a Bachelor’s degree, compared to 41% statewide, but that employment rates are slightly above the state average, at 76%, vs 72%

"At the same time, they're a young and vibrant population that has a strong attachment to the workforce, and many of them have high aspirations for themselves and their families," she said.

The study will be presented to Oxnard City Council on Tuesday October 8.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
