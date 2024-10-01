Young adults in Oxnard are facing significant challenges, according to a new study

Over 3000 Oxnard residents aged between 18 and 34 took part in the study, to look at the widening gap between high-income and low-income families, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Oxnard young adults are facing quite large disparities," explained Professor Veronica Terriquez from UCLA, who led the study.

Terriquez says only 22% of Oxnard young adults have a Bachelor’s degree, compared to 41% statewide, but that employment rates are slightly above the state average, at 76%, vs 72%

"At the same time, they're a young and vibrant population that has a strong attachment to the workforce, and many of them have high aspirations for themselves and their families," she said.

The study will be presented to Oxnard City Council on Tuesday October 8.