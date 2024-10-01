2024
California Coast News

New charges filed against man accused of Central Coast courthouse bombing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:29 PM PDT
Damage from Wednesday's bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse
Santa Barbara County Superior Court photo
Damage from Wednesday's bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse

Santa Barbara County prosecutors file charges including attempted murder, and use of an explosive device with the intent to murder

The charges are piling up against the man accused of triggering a bomb in the Santa Maria Courthouse, injuring five people.

Santa Barbara County prosecutors filed ten counts against Nathaniel McGuire for the September 25 attack. The charges include attempted murder, the use of an explosive device with the intent to murder, and multiple counts of arson.

Nathaniel McGuire was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Nathaniel McGuire was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say he threw a backpack into the courthouse, which caused minor injuries to five people when it exploded. McGuire was arrested as he was fleeing the scene. Investigators believe the attack was motivated by his arrest over the summer on a firearms possession charge.

The 20-year-old Santa Maria man is currently being held without the possibility of bail by federal authorities in Los Angeles. He’s facing a federal charge of maliciously damaging a building by means of explosives.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
