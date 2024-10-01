New charges filed against man accused of Central Coast courthouse bombing

The charges are piling up against the man accused of triggering a bomb in the Santa Maria Courthouse, injuring five people.

Santa Barbara County prosecutors filed ten counts against Nathaniel McGuire for the September 25 attack. The charges include attempted murder, the use of an explosive device with the intent to murder, and multiple counts of arson.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Nathaniel McGuire was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bomb blast at the Santa Maria Courthouse.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say he threw a backpack into the courthouse, which caused minor injuries to five people when it exploded. McGuire was arrested as he was fleeing the scene. Investigators believe the attack was motivated by his arrest over the summer on a firearms possession charge.

The 20-year-old Santa Maria man is currently being held without the possibility of bail by federal authorities in Los Angeles. He’s facing a federal charge of maliciously damaging a building by means of explosives.