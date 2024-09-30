Heat wave will result in spike in Central and South Coast temperatures through mid-week

Monday is the first day of a major heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties.

High temperatures in inland, and mountain areas could be 15-20 degrees above normal by the time it peaks on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees.

Along the coast, temperatures won’t get as hot, running 5-10 degrees above average this time of year.

The heat along, with the drop in humidity, will mean increased brush fire concerns, especially for Ventura County’s mountains. However, at this point there are no Red Flag warnings in effect. The high pressure system causing the heat wave is expected to break down mid-week, leading to cooling Thursday and Friday.