'Best By? Sell By?' Bill from Ventura County legislator signed by Governor will simplify food labels

The governor signed into law a bill authored by a Ventura County legislator to try and clear up confusion over when some packaged foods go bad.

You go grocery shopping, and you get something like cottage cheese which might have a date on it which says “Sell By,” “Use By,” or “Best By.” We’ve all seen the labels, but it can be confusing over what they actually mean, and when something has actually gone bad. Believe it or not, there are more than four dozen variations of the labeling.

AB 660 seeks to clarify it. The legislation authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks would standardize food product date labeling with only two phrases.

“Best If Used By” would be used to show peak quality, and “Use By” would communicate safety.

The legislation signed by the Governor will take effect on January 1, 2026. Boosters say it will save you money, by not throwing out things which are still edible prematurely. And, they say it will help by the environment by keeping usable food out of landfills.