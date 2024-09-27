Repaving project causing traffic delays on major state highway in Ventura County

A repaving project is leading to the overnight closure of part of a major state highway in Ventura County, and that could mean some travel delays.

Crews are resurfacing a section of Highway 150 in the Ojai Valley. The work means that from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., there is one way-alternating traffic on the highway between Ojai and Mira Monte.

The work is part of an ongoing repaving and highway improvement project which was delayed at the request of the City of Ojai, so it wouldn’t disrupt the summer tourism season.

The work is expected to continue during weeknight hours until around October 11.