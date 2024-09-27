2024
California Coast News

Repaving project causing traffic delays on major state highway in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:15 AM PDT
A section of Highway 150 in the Ojai Valley has traffic restrictions during the overnight hours due to a repaving project.
Caltrans
One-way alternating traffic controls in effect overnights on section of Highway 150 in the OJai Valley to accomodate work.

A repaving project is leading to the overnight closure of part of a major state highway in Ventura County, and that could mean some travel delays.

Crews are resurfacing a section of Highway 150 in the Ojai Valley. The work means that from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., there is one way-alternating traffic on the highway between Ojai and Mira Monte.

The work is part of an ongoing repaving and highway improvement project which was delayed at the request of the City of Ojai, so it wouldn’t disrupt the summer tourism season.

The work is expected to continue during weeknight hours until around October 11.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
