New law authored by Ventura County legislator will provide protections for digital media purchases

Have you ever purchased an e-book, movie, or music online only to discover some time later that you no longer have access to it?

The Governor signed into law a bill from a Ventura County legislator intended to better inform the public about the conditions surrounding the purchase of digital media.

AB 2426 requires sellers of digital media in California to inform customers when they are receiving limited use of the product, as opposed to owning it permanently. Sellers offering the media for permanent offline download would be exempted from the new law.

Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks authored the legislation, which will become law on January 1, 2025.