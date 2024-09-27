Going bananas! Port of Hueneme hosting its annual Banana Festival, saluting one of its top imports

A lot of people will be going bananas in Ventura County this weekend.

The Port of Hueneme is hosting its annual Banana Festival Saturday. Bananas are a big deal for the port. It imports more than five billion bananas annually.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will feature banana themed foods, live music, port tours, and a classic and exotic car show.