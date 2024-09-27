2024
Going bananas! Port of Hueneme hosting its annual Banana Festival, saluting one of its top imports

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:06 AM PDT
Ioana Cristiana
/
Unsplash

An estimated five billion (yes, that's billion!) bananas a year come through the port.

A lot of people will be going bananas in Ventura County this weekend.

The Port of Hueneme is hosting its annual Banana Festival Saturday. Bananas are a big deal for the port. It imports more than five billion bananas annually.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will feature banana themed foods, live music, port tours, and a classic and exotic car show.
