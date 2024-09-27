Court documents show man held for Santa Maria Courthouse bombing wanted to kill a judge, deputies

Just released court documents indicate that the man accused of the bombing attack at the Santa Maria Courthouse this week had planned to kill Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, and a judge.

Nathaniel McGuire was arrested on numerous local charges after Wednesday’s attack. Investigators say it was prompted by his anger over being arrested over the summer on a weapons violation.

He was taken to Los Angeles to face a charge in federal court Friday of maliciously damaging a building with an explosive. He didn't enter a plea during his inital federal court appearance.

The court documents show that as he threw a bag of explosives into the courthouse, he shouted “Liberty or Death.” The documents also indicated that there were guns, ammunition, and some improvised explosive devices in his car in the courthouse parking lot. He was arrested moments after the bombing, as he left the courthouse and was headed to his car..

Five people suffered minor injuries from blast. The Santa Maria Courthouse has been closed since the attack, but court officials say it will reopen for business Monday.

