Community fundraiser honors the name of two boys killed as they used a Westlake Village crosswalk

Young brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by Rebecca Grossman, a socialite who was, earlier this year, convicted of their murders, in the September 29, 2020 hit and run.

Their mother Nancy Iskander says she doesn’t want that sad fact to be all that people know of her two sons.

"The evil is not part of Mark and Jacob's memory, and I'm working as hard as I can to make sure it's not going to be part of their memory," Iskander told KCLU.

The Mark and Jacob Foundation set up in their name helps foster youth in the community and next month will host its first gala.

"The need is big," Iskander said. "We have a large amount of youth as well as teenagers looking for homes. 700 kids every day in Ventura are looking for a home."

The gala takes place on October 20th from 3-6pm at Westlake Yacht Club. One of the auction items is the opportunity to "dunk a sheriff"!