When life gives you lemons...go to the Goleta Lemon Festival!

You know the saying “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade?” Well, they’ll be making a lot of lemonade in one Tri-Counties community this weekend.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s Goleta’s largest community celebration, and honors the community’s citrus heritage

There’s all kinds of lemon inspired food, and a Lemon Lounge will be stocked with beverages highlighting the fruit. There’s two stages of entertainment. And, while it’s not technically classified as entertainment, the annual pie-eating contests are always fun to watch.

The festival is in Goleta’s Girsh Park, and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There are pie eating events at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.