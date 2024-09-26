2024
California Coast News

When life gives you lemons...go to the Goleta Lemon Festival!

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:43 AM PDT
Caroline Attwood
Unsplash
Caroline Attwood

The latest edition of the three decade old event is in Goleta's Girsh Park this weekend.

You know the saying “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade?” Well, they’ll be making a lot of lemonade in one Tri-Counties community this weekend.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s Goleta’s largest community celebration, and honors the community’s citrus heritage

There’s all kinds of lemon inspired food, and a Lemon Lounge will be stocked with beverages highlighting the fruit. There’s two stages of entertainment. And, while it’s not technically classified as entertainment, the annual pie-eating contests are always fun to watch.

The festival is in Goleta’s Girsh Park, and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There are pie eating events at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco