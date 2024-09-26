2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stepping out for suicide prevention

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:35 PM PDT
The Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Community Walk supports public education and programs for suicide prevention
Jametlene Reskp
/
Unsplash
The Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Community Walk supports public education and programs for suicide prevention

Walkers in Santa Barbara County are joining a quarter of a million people walking in towns across the country to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

Suicide impacts one in five families in the US. The Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of over 400 nationwide which fundraise to support public education and support programs for suicide prevention.

"The event as a whole is a time to raise awareness for suicide prevention in our community, but it's also a very, very powerful time for those that have lost family member or friend to death by suicide," explained Suzanne Grimmesey, from Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. She says the event aims to bring hope to the many affected by suicide in our community.

Suicide remains a critical public health issue, claiming over 47,000 lives annually in the United States, including more than 4,000 in California and 45 in Santa Barbara County in 2023 alone, said Grimmesey.

The walk takes place on Saturday morning at Goleta Beach, with registration at 9 a.m. It is free to walk but registration must occur. Register to walk here.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Alternatively, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday