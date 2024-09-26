Stepping out for suicide prevention

Suicide impacts one in five families in the US. The Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of over 400 nationwide which fundraise to support public education and support programs for suicide prevention.

"The event as a whole is a time to raise awareness for suicide prevention in our community, but it's also a very, very powerful time for those that have lost family member or friend to death by suicide," explained Suzanne Grimmesey, from Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. She says the event aims to bring hope to the many affected by suicide in our community.

Suicide remains a critical public health issue, claiming over 47,000 lives annually in the United States, including more than 4,000 in California and 45 in Santa Barbara County in 2023 alone, said Grimmesey.

The walk takes place on Saturday morning at Goleta Beach, with registration at 9 a.m. It is free to walk but registration must occur. Register to walk here.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Alternatively, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.