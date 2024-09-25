Five hurt in what's being called an intentional explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse

Five people have been hurt after what authorities say was an explosion involving an intentionally set improvised device at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Maria.

The blast was reported just after 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a man was taken into custody following the blast. They say weapons were found in a vehicle in the parking lot.

There's no word on the extent of the injuries, but they are reported to be non-life threatening.

The courthouse was evacuated after the blast. Members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Bomb Squad have been on scene all day, gathering evidence.

There's no word on a possible motive for the incident. The man in custody isn't being identified yet. Officials say they don't think anyone else was involved in the incident.

The courthouse, as well as a number of nearby City of Santa Maria offices were closed for the day.