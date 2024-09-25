2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Food and drink! Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley is this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 25, 2024 at 7:41 AM PDT
Thomas Thompson
/
Unsplash

Festival features 20th Anniversary screening of the movie Sideways, which helped make the Santa Ynez Valley and its wine famous around the world.

This is a big week for food and drink on the Central Coast, with a number of events to celebrate what’s known as Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley.

There will be a wine tasting reception in Los Alamos Thursday night.

On Friday night, Los Olivos will host a wine tasting reception.

Then, on Sunday, there will be a wine tasting event in Solvang which includes a 20th anniversary screening of the film that helped make the Santa Ynez Valley and its wine famous around the world. The movie “Sideways” will be shown at the Solvang Festival Theater. Actress Virginia Madsen, who starred in the movie, will be on hand for the event.
Tags
california coast newsSolvangLos Alamoscal coast newsSanta Ynez Valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco