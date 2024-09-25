Food and drink! Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley is this week

This is a big week for food and drink on the Central Coast, with a number of events to celebrate what’s known as Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley.

There will be a wine tasting reception in Los Alamos Thursday night.

On Friday night, Los Olivos will host a wine tasting reception.

Then, on Sunday, there will be a wine tasting event in Solvang which includes a 20th anniversary screening of the film that helped make the Santa Ynez Valley and its wine famous around the world. The movie “Sideways” will be shown at the Solvang Festival Theater. Actress Virginia Madsen, who starred in the movie, will be on hand for the event.