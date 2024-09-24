2024
Joining museums around the world to celebrate the value of play time in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
KidSTREAM Children's Museum in Ventura County is inviting the public to try out some of their new exhibits on the Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday, ahead of opening fully next year

An emerging Children’s Museum in Camarillo is inviting the public to try out some of their new exhibits on the Worldwide Day of Play, on Saturday.

KidSTREAM is planning to open fully in Camarillo next year, as Ventura County’s only children’s museum. Their participation in Saturday’s Worldwide Day Of Play is a chance for families to explore their exhibit space.

"180 museums around the world are participating in this event," explained Michael Shanklin, KidStream’s Executive Director. He says that as well as the benefits of play-based learning, families will have the opportunity to offer up their feedback on the exhibits.

"The way that children learn best is really through play. That's how they interpret their world, that's how they express themselves, and that's how they learn social skills," he said.

"And so by bringing play to the forefront of the community for Ventura County and beyond, we're really giving children a great opportunity to express themselves, learn and have fun," said Shanklin.

The event is free and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
