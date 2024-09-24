Joining museums around the world to celebrate the value of play time in Ventura County

KidSTREAM is planning to open fully in Camarillo next year, as Ventura County’s only children’s museum. Their participation in Saturday’s Worldwide Day Of Play is a chance for families to explore their exhibit space.

"180 museums around the world are participating in this event," explained Michael Shanklin, KidStream’s Executive Director. He says that as well as the benefits of play-based learning, families will have the opportunity to offer up their feedback on the exhibits.

"The way that children learn best is really through play. That's how they interpret their world, that's how they express themselves, and that's how they learn social skills," he said.

"And so by bringing play to the forefront of the community for Ventura County and beyond, we're really giving children a great opportunity to express themselves, learn and have fun," said Shanklin.

The event is free and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.