Two shot at popular Santa Barbara County beach: Teen arrested for attack

A teenager has been arrested for a double shooting at a popular Santa Barbara County beach.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Haskell’s Beach in Goleta just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning by reports of a shooting.

They found two men in their early 20’s that had been shot. One had a wound in the hip, and one in the leg. They told deputies that a young man had flashed gang signs at them, and then opened fire.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area, and about an hour later found, and arrested a 15-year-old boy. They say they recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting He’s being held for two counts of attempted murder, as well as multiple other charges stemming from the attack.