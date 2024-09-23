Central Coast university, community colleges team up to try to improve four-year graduation rate

A new program is going to make it easier for some community college students on the Central Coast to gradate with four-year degrees.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is expanding is 2+2 programs with Cuesta College and Hancock College. The traditional program calls for students to complete two years at a community college campus, before transferring to Cal Poly for the final two.

With the new program, students working towards specific degrees won’t necessarily have to transfer to Cal Poly for their third year. Some of those classes will be offered on the community college campuses.

Starting this fall, Hancock College will host 20 Cal Poly sociology students at its Santa Maria Campus. In 2025, Cuesta College will begin offering the same option for liberal studies students pursuing teaching careers.