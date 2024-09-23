A rolling live music venue is bringing a series of free concerts to Thousand Oaks

Imagine a food truck…but bringing food for the soul…music! That’s the idea behind the Concert Truck, says founder and pianist Susan Zhang.

"My business partner and I converted an 18 foot box truck into a music venue designed to be able to share live music with anybody, anywhere and give accessibility to the performing arts," she told KCLU.

As well as three free public performances around Thousand Oaks, the Concert Truck will visit four schools.

"We believe in sharing music with people at a young age and being able to expose them to that. These are some of my most rewarding concerts because it's really wonderful to see the kids get very excited about classical music," said Zhang.

The public is invited to attend performances at:

Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road on September 27 at 4pm.

507 Coffee House, 2036 E. Avenida De Los Arboles (Oakbrook Plaza) on September 29 at 10am.

And Newbury Park Library, 2331 Borchard Road on September 30 at 6:30pm.

Each location has parking and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

In addition to the three public performances The Concert Truck will perform four outreach concerts at Madrona and Walnut Elementary schools, Adelante Free Marketplace and Westminster Free Clinic.