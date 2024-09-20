2024
The studio on wheels giving support to those in crisis on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 20, 2024 at 2:48 PM PDT
Starfish Connection

You’ve heard of a taco truck…but what about the TALK-O-TRUCK?

It’s a chance to share stories and support those in crisis, and a non-profit has a unique way to support those most in need on the Central Coast.

"T-A-L-K," spells out Sarah Abrams from the Starfish Connection. The Santa Barbara based non-profit is supporting those in crisis in our community.

"The talk-o-truck is a mobile recording studio. She's bright pink and people step into this sacred space, this quiet environment, and they either answer one of our story prompts or they tell a story that's just in their heart and that needs to be shared," she explained.

The non-profit is holding a fundraiser called Transformational Tales, an open mic story-telling night in Santa Barbara, to support efforts for crisis funding for individuals and families with urgent financial needs.

The event takes place at the Santa Barbara Wine Collective on October 24.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
