The studio on wheels giving support to those in crisis on the Central Coast

It’s a chance to share stories and support those in crisis, and a non-profit has a unique way to support those most in need on the Central Coast.

"T-A-L-K," spells out Sarah Abrams from the Starfish Connection. The Santa Barbara based non-profit is supporting those in crisis in our community.

"The talk-o-truck is a mobile recording studio. She's bright pink and people step into this sacred space, this quiet environment, and they either answer one of our story prompts or they tell a story that's just in their heart and that needs to be shared," she explained.

The non-profit is holding a fundraiser called Transformational Tales, an open mic story-telling night in Santa Barbara, to support efforts for crisis funding for individuals and families with urgent financial needs.

The event takes place at the Santa Barbara Wine Collective on October 24.