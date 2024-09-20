It's off! SpaceX launches rocket from Central Coast

SpaceX notched another successful rocket launch from the Central Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 communications satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as planned at 6:50 a.m. Friday. Clouds and fog obscured the launch for much of the Tri-Counties.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 13th flight for the booster.