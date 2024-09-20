2024
It's off! SpaceX launches rocket from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 20, 2024 at 11:32 AM PDT
The view back at earth from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday morning.
SpaceX
Friday morning's launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base boosted 20 communications satellites into orbit.

SpaceX notched another successful rocket launch from the Central Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 communications satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as planned at 6:50 a.m. Friday. Clouds and fog obscured the launch for much of the Tri-Counties.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 13th flight for the booster.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
