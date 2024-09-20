In a polarizing election, how do you navigate difficult family dynamics?

Hate to mention it already but the Holidays are now just around the corner and you might be making your plans.

So with such a polarizing election also coming up, are you slightly dreading family politics over the turkey?

"What it's like for families is they have differences of opinion and families have to navigate those topics very carefully. Otherwise, heading into the holiday season, they could have a lot of internal strife," said Simi Valley-based family therapist Scott Barella.

He says that when you’re visiting family this Holiday season, there’s one very important thing to pack...

"First, you have to pack your patience," he said. "You have to be sensitive to the fact that other people may have very different political views and policy views than you do. Always be willing to agree to disagree, which would include ending the conversation sooner rather than later."