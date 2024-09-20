2024
In a polarizing election, how do you navigate difficult family dynamics?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
A Ventura County family therapist weighs in.

Hate to mention it already but the Holidays are now just around the corner and you might be making your plans.

So with such a polarizing election also coming up, are you slightly dreading family politics over the turkey?

"What it's like for families is they have differences of opinion and families have to navigate those topics very carefully. Otherwise, heading into the holiday season, they could have a lot of internal strife," said Simi Valley-based family therapist Scott Barella.

He says that when you’re visiting family this Holiday season, there’s one very important thing to pack...

"First, you have to pack your patience," he said. "You have to be sensitive to the fact that other people may have very different political views and policy views than you do. Always be willing to agree to disagree, which would include ending the conversation sooner rather than later."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday