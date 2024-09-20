2024
California Coast News

Busted! Detectives say they've caught the men behind a pair of pharmacy burglaries in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 20, 2024 at 11:19 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators linked the men to burglaries in Camarillo and Thousand Oaks in August.

Detectives say they’ve tracked down, and arrested two men responsible for some pharmacy burglaries in Ventura County.

On August 23, a pharmacy in Camarillo, and a pharmacy in Thousand Oaks were burglarized. The burglars stole cash, and drugs. Detectives say both crimes were similar in nature, and they determined that the same men were responsible for both early morning break-ins.

Detectives tracked down one of the men to the Los Angeles area, arresting one last week. The second was arrested on Thursday. Investigators say they found items connecting both of the men to the Ventura County burglaries.
Lance Orozco
