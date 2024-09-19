Robots invading Central Coast university! But, their peaceful mission is feed the campus

Warning! Robots are coming to a Central Coast university campus, but they are on a mission of peace.

Cal Poly Campus Dining has teamed up with Grubhub and Starship Technologies to deploy a small army of 40 robots to deliver food, drinks and snacks to the campus community.

The robots look sort of like giant ice chests on wheels, and carry up to 22 pounds of hot and cold food. They have 12 cameras, radar, and GPS which allows them to do thing like safely use crosswalks.

Students, faculty, and staff can make orders through the Grubhub app. They will be notified when the robot arrives at a designated pickup point. The app unlocks the robot’s storage area, allowing people to get their items.

There is a $3.50 delivery fee for using the service.