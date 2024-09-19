Gas smell prompts some evacuations in Ventura neighborhood

It was a mystery smell which caused a lot of concern in Ventura Thursday.

People reported a gas-like smell in the Pierpont area of the city at around 11:30 Thursday morning. Dozens of first responders spread out through the community.

As a precaution, several homes were evacuated, as was Pierpont School. Urban search and rescue teams used ventilation systems to lower the gas levels in a sewage line.

All evacuation orders were lifted by around six p.m. Exactly what led to the issue is still under investigation.