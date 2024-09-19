2024
California Coast News

Gas smell prompts some evacuations in Ventura neighborhood

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:34 PM PDT
An aerial view of the area near the suspected gas leak in Ventura Thursday.
Ventura County Aviation Unit
An aerial view of the area near the suspected gas leak in Ventura Thursday.

No injures reported in incident.

It was a mystery smell which caused a lot of concern in Ventura Thursday.

People reported a gas-like smell in the Pierpont area of the city at around 11:30 Thursday morning. Dozens of first responders spread out through the community.

As a precaution, several homes were evacuated, as was Pierpont School. Urban search and rescue teams used ventilation systems to lower the gas levels in a sewage line.

All evacuation orders were lifted by around six p.m. Exactly what led to the issue is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
