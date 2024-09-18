Ventura County prosecutors charge man with involuntary manslaughter for overdose death of woman

Ventura County prosecutors have charged a man with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal fentanyl overdose death of a woman.

Prosecutors say Michael Thomas McDevitt of Simi Valley invited Karissa Robinson of Thousand Oaks to his home, where he gave her a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine. She collapsed and never regained consciousness.

Investigators say he didn’t immediately seek help, but then hours later drove her to a Ventura County Fire Station, where she was pronounced dead. The 43-year-old man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, as well as with furnishing the drugs which led to her death.

Ventura County prosecutors say they are aggressively pursuing cases involving people who supply fentanyl to others, noting it was a factor in 178 drug overdose deaths in the county in 2023.

