Central Coast college students helping to bring the Loch Ness monster to life for millions to see

It may be September, but teams of students from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona campuses have been busy working on a project which will be seen around the world on New Year’s Day.

Teams from the two campuses have announced the theme for their 2025 Rose Parade Float. The entry is called “Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs,” and will be a whimsical look at the legendary Loch Ness monster.

The flower covered 55-foot-long float will feature a giant dragon-like creature presiding over a lakeside party which includes a Scottish Terrier in a boat, and a cow spinning around in an inner tube.

It will be the 76th Rose Parade entry for the two campuses. For months, they have been working on two sections of the float. Next month, the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo team will drive its half of the float to Pomona, where the pieces will be united. The joint project is the only student designed and built float in the parade.