All eyes to the skies over the Central Coast this weekend

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM PDT
Historic military aircraft and thrilling acrobatic displays will all be part of the AirFest at Santa Maria Airport.

From acrobatics, to fast jets and historic warbirds, the Central Coast AirFest aims to showcase aviation past and present.

"Our two main line acts this year are the A-10, which is nicknamed the Warthog and the P 47. This will be one of the very last performances of the A-10 demo team because the Air Force is phasing out that aircraft," explained Jim Bray from the Planes of Fame Air Museum, who put on the show.

Bray says it’s fun for all ages and brings a boost to the whole area.

"It's a real family event and it's obviously a huge economic boon to the local community," he said.

The Central Coast AirFest runs this Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 5, at the Santa Maria Airport.
