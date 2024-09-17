2024
Collecting tons of litter from our beaches - how Coastal Cleanup Day impacts policy as well as pleasure

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Explore Ecology
Coastal Cleanup Day takes place on Saturday, September 21

Imagine nearly NINE tons of litter being collected in just one day from the Tri-Counties beaches. That was the situation on last year’s Coastal Clean Up Day, and at this year’s event on Saturday they’re hoping to beat that total.

It’s the largest cleanup and volunteer event in the state and celebrates its 40th year this year.

"We can have a major impact on keeping our beaches clean, " explains Jill Cloutier from Explore Ecology – which manage the Coastal Cleanup Day for our region.

Cloutier says that as well as removing trash, the litter found has shaped policy and helped generate new laws and regulations.

"What we do on Coastal Cleanup Day really does have an impact statewide. Plastic bags were the fifth most common item of trash collected in 1998, and then California banned plastic bags in 2016. And then a year later, plastic bags are no longer one of the top ten items found," she said.

In 2023, Californians removed an astounding 188 tons of trash from beaches, inland sites, creeks, and rivers. In Santa Barbara County alone, over 1,200 volunteers picked up 2.87 tons of litter.

Here are more details on how to volunteer in Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and San Luis Obispo County.
