Wakeup call! Monday morning quake rocks parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Did you feel it? Parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties were rocked by a small earthquake early Monday morning.

The magnitude 3.6 quake happened at 4:22 a.m. The epicenter was about four miles north of Malibu. There are no reports of injuries of damage. People reported feeling it in many parts of Ventura County, as well as in Los Angeles County.

It was centered in the same general area as a widely felt magnitude 4.7 earthquake last Thursday. Monday morning’s quake may be the latest in the string of aftershocks which has occurred in the Malibu area since last week’s temblor.