2024
California Coast News

Sell by? Use by? Bill by Ventura County legislator to clear food label confusion on Governor's desk

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 16, 2024 at 3:53 PM PDT
Eiliv Aceron
/
Unsplash

The legislation by Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks would standardize food labels.

You’re in the supermarket. How do you know if the product you are buying is fresh? There’s widespread confusion about labels like “Use By" and “Best By”, which can cause waste when people throw out still perfectly good products.

The governor is considering a bill written by a Ventura County legislator to try to end the confusion. The state legislature has passed AB 660, which tries to simplify food date labels.

"This is going to be the first in the nation," said Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks, who authored the bill.

She worked with different food trade groups for more than a year to deal with their opposition and come up with the wording everyone would support.

"You see about 20 different food labels...'Best By, Sell By, Enjoy By, Use By,' and nobody knows what they mean, especially 'Sell By'. What we are saying is 'Best If Used By' for peak freshness, and 'Use By' for safety," Irwin said.

Irwin said if the governor signs the bill, it will save consumers money by reducing food waste, and help the environment by keeping good food out of landfills.
california coast newscal coast newsfood safetyfood waste
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
