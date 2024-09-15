Man arrested after bizarre standoff at Santa Ynez Valley winery

A man was arrested following a bizarre 24-hour standoff with authorities at a winery in the Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies say the 21-year-old man barricaded himself in a room at the North Refugio Road winery Friday night. He had a sword, and was apparently using it to vandalize the room. Staff members were able to leave safely.

Deputies called in negotiators to try to defuse the situation. The standoff continued all day Saturday, with the man finally surrendering Saturday night without incident.

No one was hurt. He was arrested on burglary and vandalism charges.