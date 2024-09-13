2024
Stop and relax! New beach themed plaza completed next to Highway 1 on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:55 PM PDT
A new plaza off of Highway 1 in Oceano gives area residents, and tourists a place to stop, and relax.
Caltrans
The plaza off the historic highway has palm trees, benches, and public art to give locals and passing tourists a place to stop and relax.

There’s a band new beach-themed plaza for people to stop, and relax on a section of historic Highway 1 on the Central Coast. The Oceano Plaza is just off of the highway near Beach Street in the heart of the small coastal community.

A side street was closed. Concrete with seashell and sea glass accents was added. Palm trees, and ornamental plants are spread throughout the plaza. There’s solar lighting, a whimsical bench area, and a public art sculpture.

The $1.4 million project was mostly funded by the state’s Clean California initiative, a $1.2 billion program administered by Caltrans to clean, and beautify public spaces.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Local Governments also contributed more than a quarter of a million dollars to the project, which was dedicated this week.
