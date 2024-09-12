2024
California Coast News

You probably felt it! Tri-Counties rocked by earthquake centered near Malibu

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 12, 2024 at 8:09 AM PDT

Magnitude 4.7 quake felt from San Luis Obispo County to San Diego County

You probably felt it! A magnitude 4.7 earthquake centered four miles north of Malibu rocked the Tri-Counties, and much of Southern California Thursday morning.

Seismologists have modified the magnitude multiple times since the quake, as they received more data. It was originally reported as a 5.1. The epicenter was about seven miles underground.

A magnitude 2.8 aftershock occurred around two minutes later, at 7:30 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries or serious damage. People have reported feeling it from San Luis Obispo County all the way south to San Diego County.
