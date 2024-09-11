An emoji with a mission! Proposal to help reduce plastic waste

It’s a water bottle behind a prohibited sign - and the proposed new emoji is designed to represent the urgent need to reduce plastic pollution.

"Ecosystems are getting clogged up more and more, and we're adding to that every year. We're not diminishing our plastic use - we're producing more every year. It's building up and that accumulation is really alarming for future generations," said David Dahl, from Marine Watchdogs, a California based nonprofit.

Dahl says the emoji isn’t just an image - it’s a call to action.

"Don't just be buying plastic without thinking about it, thinking that it's okay. It's not. We need to change our habits. It's really just a way to remind people. Your very first toothbrush that you've ever used in your life? It's still out there somewhere in a landfill," said Dahl.