An emoji with a mission! Proposal to help reduce plastic waste

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:07 AM PDT
Marine Watchdogs
A new emoji is being proposed to help reduce plastic trash

Watch out for a new emoji coming to your phone next year.

It’s a water bottle behind a prohibited sign - and the proposed new emoji is designed to represent the urgent need to reduce plastic pollution.

"Ecosystems are getting clogged up more and more, and we're adding to that every year. We're not diminishing our plastic use - we're producing more every year. It's building up and that accumulation is really alarming for future generations," said David Dahl, from Marine Watchdogs, a California based nonprofit.

Dahl says the emoji isn’t just an image - it’s a call to action.

"Don't just be buying plastic without thinking about it, thinking that it's okay. It's not. We need to change our habits. It's really just a way to remind people. Your very first toothbrush that you've ever used in your life? It's still out there somewhere in a landfill," said Dahl.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
