There’s some relief on the horizon from this oppressive heat

The news we have all been waiting for - relief is on the way from the heatwave.

"We think Tuesday is still going to be pretty warm. It'll likely be a little bit cooler than today, but the real relief is going to start coming by Wednesday and last for at least a few days," says Meteorologist Bryan Lewis, at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

He says with the extreme heat comes a red flag warning for high fire danger in the Southern Santa Barbara County mountains until 11 tonight.

But cooler onshore winds will bring cooler temperatures soon.