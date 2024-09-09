2024
There’s some relief on the horizon from this oppressive heat

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:48 PM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
There is cooler weather on the horizon

Cooler temperatures are on the way later this week.

The news we have all been waiting for - relief is on the way from the heatwave.

"We think Tuesday is still going to be pretty warm. It'll likely be a little bit cooler than today, but the real relief is going to start coming by Wednesday and last for at least a few days," says Meteorologist Bryan Lewis, at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

He says with the extreme heat comes a red flag warning for high fire danger in the Southern Santa Barbara County mountains until 11 tonight.

But cooler onshore winds will bring cooler temperatures soon.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
