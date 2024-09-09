2024
California Coast News

Stuck! Man rescued after becoming stuck in 36" drain pipe in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:21 PM PDT
First responders rescued a man stuck for hours in a drainpipe in Ventura County.
Ventura County Fire Department
Firefighters had to excavate portion of the pipe in the Lake Sherwood area to rescue the man, who was stranded for at least four hourss.

A man is recovering from a very unusual ordeal in Ventura County, when he became stuck for hours in an underground drain pipe.

The search started at around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in the Lake Sherwood area, with a report a man had disappeared in a pipe. The man apparently got wedged in a section of the 325 foot long, 36 inch wide pipe.

First responders initially couldn't find him. The Oxnard Police Department brought in one of its robots to help with the search. They had to search three different areas. Once the man was found, they had to carefully extricate him from where he was trapped about eight feet underground. He was successfully rescued about four hours later.

Still unclear is why the 37-year-old man was in the pipeline. His name hasn't been released.
