Stuck! Man rescued after becoming stuck in 36" drain pipe in Ventura County

A man is recovering from a very unusual ordeal in Ventura County, when he became stuck for hours in an underground drain pipe.

The search started at around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in the Lake Sherwood area, with a report a man had disappeared in a pipe. The man apparently got wedged in a section of the 325 foot long, 36 inch wide pipe.

First responders initially couldn't find him. The Oxnard Police Department brought in one of its robots to help with the search. They had to search three different areas. Once the man was found, they had to carefully extricate him from where he was trapped about eight feet underground. He was successfully rescued about four hours later.

Still unclear is why the 37-year-old man was in the pipeline. His name hasn't been released.