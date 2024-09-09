Investigation into burglary at Central Coast cannabis processing plant leads to 22 arrests

The investigation into the burglary of a cannabis processing plant on the Central Coast has led to the breakup of a statewide theft ring.

In January, a team of at least seven burglars hit a cannabis facility in San Luis Obispo County. They escaped with more than 500 pounds of processed marijuana. The loss was estimated at $500,000.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detective connected the burglary to a similar one in San Jose. San Jose Police, and the state Department of Justice started a joint investigation.

It led them to an Oakland based gang. 22 people were arrested, including 13 believed to be connected to the San Luis Obispo County burglary. Investigators say they linked the gang to 15 dispensary burglaries in nine counties, with more than a thousand pounds of cannabis stolen.