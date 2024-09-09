2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Investigation into burglary at Central Coast cannabis processing plant leads to 22 arrests

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:25 PM PDT
Robert Valdivia
/
Unsplash

The investigation into the burglary of a cannabis processing plant on the Central Coast has led to the breakup of a statewide theft ring.

In January, a team of at least seven burglars hit a cannabis facility in San Luis Obispo County. They escaped with more than 500 pounds of processed marijuana. The loss was estimated at $500,000.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's detective connected the burglary to a similar one in San Jose. San Jose Police, and the state Department of Justice started a joint investigation.

It led them to an Oakland based gang. 22 people were arrested, including 13 believed to be connected to the San Luis Obispo County burglary. Investigators say they linked the gang to 15 dispensary burglaries in nine counties, with more than a thousand pounds of cannabis stolen.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscannabismarijuana facilitysan luis obispo county
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco