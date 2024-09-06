Relief from the heat is in sight, but it won't really hit until next week

Meteorologists think the massive heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties is peaking Friday, but say we won’t see much relief this weekend.

Temperatures may drop a few degrees Saturday, and a few more Sunday, but it’s expected to be the middle of next week before we return to normal.

National Weather Service

The wildfire threat remains a major concern. There is a Red Flag warning for mountain areas of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Some of the greatest concern is for Southern Santa Barbara County, with the potential for moderate sundowner wind conditions.

It will remain dangerously hot for inland and mountain areas through the weekend, so health officials are urging people to be careful about plans for hikes or other strenuous outdoor activities.