2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

One dead, five hurt in multi-vehicle traffic collision: One driver has been arrested.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 6, 2024 at 11:08 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

CHP investigators say the driver of a van lost control of her vehicle after traveling in the center median of Highway 126. It caused a chain reaction crash.

One person is dead, five were hurt, and a driver is facing criminal charges following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Ventura County.

It happened just before 5 Thursday night, on Highway 126 between Ventura and Santa Paula. CHP officers say the driver of a van was headed eastbound on the highway, but lost control of her vehicle while illegally driving in the center divider.

It hit a pickup truck, which then crashed into another pickup. All three vehicles then careened into a tree by the side of the highway. A Bakersfield woman in one of the pickups which was hit died, while the other drivers and passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

CHP investigators say the 25-year-old Oxnard woman who triggered the crash was arrested on multiple felony charges, but they aren’t releasing the specifics yet.
Tags
cal coast newshighway 126california coast newssanta paula
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco