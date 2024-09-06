One dead, five hurt in multi-vehicle traffic collision: One driver has been arrested.

One person is dead, five were hurt, and a driver is facing criminal charges following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Ventura County.

It happened just before 5 Thursday night, on Highway 126 between Ventura and Santa Paula. CHP officers say the driver of a van was headed eastbound on the highway, but lost control of her vehicle while illegally driving in the center divider.

It hit a pickup truck, which then crashed into another pickup. All three vehicles then careened into a tree by the side of the highway. A Bakersfield woman in one of the pickups which was hit died, while the other drivers and passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

CHP investigators say the 25-year-old Oxnard woman who triggered the crash was arrested on multiple felony charges, but they aren’t releasing the specifics yet.