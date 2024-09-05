2024
Stepping up: Ventura County firefighters honoring those who lost their lives on September 11th

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 5, 2024 at 4:30 AM PDT
First responders are climbing the stairs of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ventura in honor of fallen fire fighters and first responders on 9/11
Ventura Fire Foundation
First responders are climbing the stairs of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ventura in honor of fallen fire fighters and first responders on 9/11

It was a tragedy that occurred 23-years ago, and the images of brave first responders climbing the staircase of the Twin Towers in New York after the terror attack will be forever etched in our memories.

Going 110 floors into the Twin Towers on September 11th, 2001 was act of selfless courage and bravery by first responders. Ventura County fire fighters and first responders are recreating the 110 floor climb in their honor - using the tallest building in Ventura, the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

"It's 12 stories, so to simulate the same distance, we go up and down 11 times, which equals the same amount of flights of stairs that the firefighters had to climb on that fateful day," explained Peter McKenzie, the Chair of the Ventura Fire Foundation.

The climb is a fundraiser for the foundation – which supports firefighters and their families in need of help.

"What we do here locally is we take all of our funds and we put it back to programs, mainly to support the mental health of the firefighters and their families," he said.

The climb starts at 8.45am on Saturday September 7. If you can’t take part, you can cheer them on!
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday