Stepping up: Ventura County firefighters honoring those who lost their lives on September 11th

Going 110 floors into the Twin Towers on September 11th, 2001 was act of selfless courage and bravery by first responders. Ventura County fire fighters and first responders are recreating the 110 floor climb in their honor - using the tallest building in Ventura, the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

"It's 12 stories, so to simulate the same distance, we go up and down 11 times, which equals the same amount of flights of stairs that the firefighters had to climb on that fateful day," explained Peter McKenzie, the Chair of the Ventura Fire Foundation.

The climb is a fundraiser for the foundation – which supports firefighters and their families in need of help.

"What we do here locally is we take all of our funds and we put it back to programs, mainly to support the mental health of the firefighters and their families," he said.

The climb starts at 8.45am on Saturday September 7. If you can’t take part, you can cheer them on!