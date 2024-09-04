Will Ferrell to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

An actor, writer, and comedian we know from movies, and the TV show Saturday Night Live is going to be honored at a special Santa Barbara International Film Festival fundraising event.

Will Ferrell will receive the festival's Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence in Film. Ferrell has had a string of hit comedies over the years, including ELF, Talladega Nights, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy.

But, his latest project is a documentary which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It's called Will & Harper, and follows the journey of Ferrell and one of his friends who has just come out as a trans woman.

Ferrell will receive the Kirk Douglas Award in a December 11th ceremony in Goleta. The event is a fundraiser for the film festival's education programs.