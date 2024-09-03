2024
Investigators trying to determine cause of commercial fire in Simi Valley building complex

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:22 PM PDT
A commercial building in Simi Valley was heavily damaged by a fire Monday afternoon.
Ventura County Fire Department
No one was hurt, but building and contents heavily damaged.

More than 50 firefighters had their hands full with a fire in a commercial building complex in Simi Valley.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday in a complex on the 50 block of West Easy Street. There was smoke and flames pouring from the building, but there was no one inside.

It was knocked down in about a half hour. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco