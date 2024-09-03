Investigators trying to determine cause of commercial fire in Simi Valley building complex
No one was hurt, but building and contents heavily damaged.
More than 50 firefighters had their hands full with a fire in a commercial building complex in Simi Valley.
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday in a complex on the 50 block of West Easy Street. There was smoke and flames pouring from the building, but there was no one inside.
It was knocked down in about a half hour. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.