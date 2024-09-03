22 arrested in sweep targeting retail theft in Ventura County

A task force targeting retail theft, and fraud in Ventura County is reporting 22 arrests following a weekend long sweep.

The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force set up a special operation at Target stores in Moorpark and Simi Valley.

Working with Target, they used detectives and uniformed officers to go after criminals. 17 of the 22 arrested were from Ventura County. But, some of the others were from places like Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Three of those arrested were minors.

The charges range from shoplifting to fraud.