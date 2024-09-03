2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

22 arrested in sweep targeting retail theft in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 3, 2024 at 4:15 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

A half dozen agencies ranging from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to Simi Valley Police were involved in the effort.

A task force targeting retail theft, and fraud in Ventura County is reporting 22 arrests following a weekend long sweep.

The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force set up a special operation at Target stores in Moorpark and Simi Valley.

Working with Target, they used detectives and uniformed officers to go after criminals. 17 of the 22 arrested were from Ventura County. But, some of the others were from places like Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Three of those arrested were minors.

The charges range from shoplifting to fraud.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsretailshoplifting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco