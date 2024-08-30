The Harry Potter inspired system bringing back camaraderie to a Ventura Middle school after COVID

Middle school students at Anacapa High School are split into four distinctive Houses, for some friendly competition

"It has the idea of Harry Potter, in which every student belongs to a different house," explained Petra McCullough, the Assistant Principal at Anacapa Middle School.

This is their second annual student house rally, after they adopted a House System in the fall of 2022. It's a system pioneered by the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, and fosters competition and camaraderie, says McCullough.

She says since they adopted the system two years ago, the school has seen remarkable improvements in student behavior, participation and school spirit.

"It has brought back a sense of community to school. We are in a different type of education after COVID and the enjoyment, the excitement is back."